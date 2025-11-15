Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Critical Survey

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Business Bank and Community Trust Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Business Bank $122.69 million N/A $22.43 million $1.80 5.92 Community Trust Bancorp $273.56 million 3.60 $82.81 million $5.17 10.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Business Bank. Commonwealth Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Business Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Business Bank 15.89% N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp 23.24% 11.91% 1.48%

Dividends

Commonwealth Business Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Commonwealth Business Bank pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Commonwealth Business Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Business Bank and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Commonwealth Business Bank.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Commonwealth Business Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Business Bank

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

