Savant Capital LLC Sells 104,911 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,911 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 81.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

