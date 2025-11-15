Critical Survey: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and MSP Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.52 -$69.50 million ($1.59) -1.43 MSP Recovery $18.25 million 0.03 -$360.50 million ($522.40) 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Health Catalyst has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.58, indicating that its share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Health Catalyst and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 1 8 5 0 2.29 MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $4.36, suggesting a potential upside of 92.23%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -34.05% -6.67% -3.21% MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats MSP Recovery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

