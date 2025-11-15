SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VBK opened at $291.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $310.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

