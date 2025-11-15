Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

