Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $95.21 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Sempra Energy worth $95,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock worth $4,122,392. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

SRE stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.