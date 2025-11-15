Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $46,507,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 33.8% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.