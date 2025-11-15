Snider Financial Group Sells 439 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $292.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

