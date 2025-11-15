Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $155,088,000 after purchasing an additional 193,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,949,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

