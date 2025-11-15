Citigroup Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $2.75

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $2.50 price objective on Altice USA in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Get Altice USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $838.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.