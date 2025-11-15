Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Celanese Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CE stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 73.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

