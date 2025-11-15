Analysts Offer Predictions for Beachbody FY2027 Earnings

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Beachbody in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. Beachbody has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BODI opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beachbody stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Beachbody as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

