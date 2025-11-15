Condor Capital Management Sells 240 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $220,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $472.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $480.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

