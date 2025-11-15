Creative Planning Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Creative Planning decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.62% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,217,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 251,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

