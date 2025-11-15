JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is Compass Financial Services Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 11.2% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

