Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $174.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

