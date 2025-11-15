Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,260,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 241.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

TXN stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.