Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:IR opened at $75.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

