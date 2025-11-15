Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,864 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF $ISCV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 540.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

ISCV stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.