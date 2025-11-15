Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 471,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $20,694,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 479,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

