Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.34. 196,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 149,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORANY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
