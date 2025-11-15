Reviewing Paladin Energy (PALAF) & Its Competitors

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Paladin Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Paladin Energy Competitors -982.74% -10.79% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Paladin Energy Competitors 747 1840 3519 170 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paladin Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Paladin Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paladin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paladin Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $177.68 million -$44.64 million -50.50 Paladin Energy Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -16.86

Paladin Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy. Paladin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paladin Energy peers beat Paladin Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

