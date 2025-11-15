Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Anterix worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 203,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In related news, CEO Scott A. Lang acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.51. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

