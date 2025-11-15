Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 694,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 274,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 7.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFXL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares by 12,783.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares by 566.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NFXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXL was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

