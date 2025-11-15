Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 694,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 274,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 7.2%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NFXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXL was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.