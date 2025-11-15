Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,223,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 64.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,583,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 1,008,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 743,884 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 304.4% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 516,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,676,000 after buying an additional 501,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 66,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,670.36. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The firm had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

