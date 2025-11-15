Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.8750.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,599.18. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 63,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $7,813,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 405,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

