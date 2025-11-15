Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GitLab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.33 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

