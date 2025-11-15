Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,884 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.