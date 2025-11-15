Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 257.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 270.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $811,816. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

