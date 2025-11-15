Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $640,000 in RCM Technologies, Inc. $RCMT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 39.98%.

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,542.50. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $200,520.39. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,531,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,143,972.01. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,067 shares of company stock worth $909,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

