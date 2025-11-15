Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,223 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

