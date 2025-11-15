Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $253,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $713.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.14.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

