Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Columbia Financial $CLBK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth about $141,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbia Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.