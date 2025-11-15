J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $18.20 on Friday. J. Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

