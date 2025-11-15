iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $39.45. 12,052 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 5,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $29.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 2.37% of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

