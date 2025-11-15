Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $480,000 in Investar Holding Corporation $ISTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Investar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 66.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its holdings in Investar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 157,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Investar to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Investar Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Investar Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

