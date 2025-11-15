Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 1,870.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 162,036 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,984.40. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $2,998,589.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,122. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.