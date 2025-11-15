Insider Selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $584,240.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $285.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,084,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,579,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

