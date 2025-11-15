Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.09 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $791.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research set a $2.40 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

