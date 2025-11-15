233,432 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. $MVST Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 233,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Microvast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Microvast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $3.84 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Microvast had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. Microvast has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

