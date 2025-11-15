Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 944.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.1%

DEA stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.70 million, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

