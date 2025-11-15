Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,540 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

