Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.54% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $117,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.