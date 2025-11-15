Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 902,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.75 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

