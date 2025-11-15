Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Price Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $242.38 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $256.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,276.60. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

