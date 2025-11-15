Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,564 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $34.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

