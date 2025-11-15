Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. 5,946,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The business had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

