PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $1,039,880.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas O sold 25,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 205,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,600. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $24,599,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.92.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

