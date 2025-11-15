Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $85,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.