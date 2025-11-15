Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $29.99 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

